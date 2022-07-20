Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Tyrese Gibson’s girlfriend, Zelie Timothy has tendered a public apology to her beau as she tries to patch things up with him following his bizarre breakup announcement earlier this month.

In a sweet post shared on Instagram on Tuesday July 19, alongside a lovely video of them relaxing at a beach, the influencer wrote about the promises they made to each other never to let anything get in the way of their love life.

She also admitted that being with him while he went through his divorce with his ex-wife as well as losing his family members has been hell but is glad she still stood by him.

Among several things she also mentioned, Zelie apologised to the actor and revealed that they are in therapy to move past their issues.

She wrote:

@Tyrese When we first got together, we promised each other that we would let nothing get in the way of our love. Not ex’s or social media. Yet, WE’VE been getting in the way of our love. I will not get into anything about what you’ve done and said. I can only speak for myself. The things I’ve done have made you so sad you chose to break that promise. Whether I’m right or wrong, I’m sorry.

All I have ever wanted for us was to be happy. Going through your divorce, your mother’s passing, your sister, and now your father with you has been hell, and being your way of escape has been beautiful but There were times that I let my stubbornness get in the way of what we were building.

Times where I’ve done things and said things you didn’t like. With you being my first serious relationship, I thought it would be easy to move on. Yet, with you not being with me, I have realized that the absence of my person is even worse than that.

After all this, you’ve made me know that hell is just earth without you. I’ve loved you with everything I have since the day we met. I hope going to these therapy sessions will help us both learn about each other deeper. I want you to know how much I miss you and what you mean to me. I love you.

Gibson and Zelie started dating shortly after his second marriage to Samantha Lee ended.