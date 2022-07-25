Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, was kicked out of training by Head Coach Luciano Spalleti following a training ground bust-up on Sunday, July 24.

Osimhen, a top target of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United, was visibly angry after he was fouled by the club’s new player, Leo Ostigard, during training.

After the fowl, the coach who served as the referee wasn’t sympathetic towards Osimhen and ruled against him, which made him start ranting and bad mouthing the coach and his teammates.

Luciano Spalletti who had had enough of his bad mouthing decided to send Osimhen out of the training ground as Osimhen had to be calmed by team mate, Zambo Anguissa.

Spalletti then stopped training for a moment and ordered Osimhen out while saying “you are taking too much, go and have a shower”.

Osimhen did as instructed but while walking down towards the tunnel, the player continued to voice his frustration.

Watch the video below

Victor Osimhen gets kicked out of Napoli training early for excessive complaining after being on the receiving end of a bad tackle from new signing, Leo Ostigard. pic.twitter.com/hJnwbvAUvh — Home of Nigerian Footballers (@EaglesTrackerNG) July 24, 2022