Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a resounding defeat in August.

Speaking on Wednesday at Morulem, Turkana County during the Azimio’s rally that was led by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Junet expressed confidence that the former premier will be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.

Junet, who is also ODM’s Director of Elections, also defended President Uhuru Kenyatta for campaigning and supporting Raila’s bid, urging Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance camp to face Raila and not drag the president to their campaigns since he will not be on the ballot.

“I want to tell Ruto and his camp that the person he is competing with is Raila and not Uhuru.

“The president will not be on the ballot, he is retiring in August and he will retire with you. If you have sensed defeat just say and stop complaining,” Junet said.

