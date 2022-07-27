Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted his Deputy, William Ruto, for peddling lies about the Naivasha Inland Port.

This is after Ruto claimed that Uhuru intentionally transferred the operations of Mombasa Port to Naivasha for his own benefit and that of his friends.

However, the DP pledged to revert port operations to Mombasa if elected president on August 9th in a move aimed at cutting off Nairobi ‘cartels’.

But speaking during the groundbreaking of a KSh 90 billion Turkish Special Economic Zone (SEZ) next to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (NICD), Uhuru said the project would not in any way affect or interfere with operations at the port of Mombasa.

The Head of State who has bitterly fallen out with his deputy over 2022 succession politics instead termed William Ruto’s remarks as populist and deceitful.

According to Uhuru, the Naivasha ICD is developed to enhance the ease of cargo haulage and handling in the country by reducing congestion at Mombasa Port, Nairobi ICD, and on the roads.

“A whole leader standing in public and saying look at these people, they have moved the railway and port to Naivasha. Surely, can I carry the ocean to Naivasha? Only God can do that,” Uhuru said.

The president said the Turkish special economic zone would generate up to KSh 500 billion in annual revenue.

The first in command further accused Ruto of double-speak, saying Kenyans had learned his political tricks.

“I find no reason for someone to call Naivasha people his hustlers then go to Mombasa and say something different. Double-speak is unacceptable,” said Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.