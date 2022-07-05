Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi officially ditched Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party in November last year for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Havi, in May of the same year, joined the Musalia Mudavadi-led party to seek the Westland’s parliamentary seat in the August 2022, General Election.

While it was believed that Havi ditched ANC for UDA over a party ticket, it has emerged that the lawyer dumped Mudavadi because he considered him a lazy politician.

Speaking during an interview, Havi described Mudavadi as someone who does not exhibit leadership qualities.

According to Havi, apart from lacking leadership skills, Musalia Mudavadi lacks the requisite political foresight like other politicians, including William Ruto.

He labeled Ruto as a vibrant and focused leader who knows what he wants unlike his “uncle” Mudavadi, who cuts the image of s person out of touch with reality.

“Mudavadi is very slow and embodies the kind of people who want to be pushed. He is not determined and that is why I abandoned him,” Havi said defiantly when asked why he chose DP Ruto’s party as opposed to Mudavadi’s.

Havi’s remarks bring back memories of cracks that had rocked the Kenya Kwanza alliance recently.

Havi is targeting to unseat Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi of the Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) who is seeking to retain his seat for a record third time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.