Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin, Captain (Rtd) Kung’u Muigai, went ham on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, over their deep hatred for one another, which has become public knowledge.

Speaking during an interview, Muigai accused Uhuru and Ruto of embarrassing the country through petty public fights.

He noted that the two leaders should find a silver lining in the situation and come to terms, pointing out that he had tried to mediate between the two leaders to no avail.

Muigai, who is also the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, added that both politicians ought to set a great example to the future generation who look up to them as the leaders of the current regime.

“Let me start by saying that the President is my younger brother and I’ve known his deputy for close to 40 years. They are like my younger brothers. I am so distraught by their actions in the recent past as that is not what I taught them.”

“I brought Uhuru to the council of elders and showed him certain ideologies that ought to be followed. They are embarrassing Kenya as they are leaders of this country. To date, I am yet to understand the exact issue between them. I have asked both of them from time to time. When they insult each other, the younger generation is watching them, how will they perceive them?” he posed.

