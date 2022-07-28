Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, is currently camping in Meru County where he is popularising his bid ahead of the August 9th Presidential election.

Like a man on a mission, Ruto stormed the vote-rich county accompanied by United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidates led by county senator Mithinka Linturi.

When he began his campaigns, Ruto was welcomed by a sea of humanity who were singing songs and dancing in praise of the second in command.

At some point, the enthusiastic crowd chanted ‘yote yawezekana Bila Uhuru,” making Ruto pause his speech and join the chorus.

Meru region was a stronghold of President Uhuru Kenyatta but since he joined the Azimio movement the region seems to be solidly behind Ruto’s presidency in August.

Here is the video of Meru county residents singing “Yote Yawezekana Bila Uhuru”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.