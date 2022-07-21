Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto took his Kenya Kwanza campaigns to Taita Taveta County yesterday as the election campaign enters the homestretch.

During the campaigns, the DP sustained his onslaught on Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga, pleading with Kenyans not to vote for Baba.

Ruto event went ahead to liken himself to brand new clothes, and urged voters to vote for him as he will bring fresh leadership in the country.

At the same time, Ruto termed Raila as a spent cartridge, likening him to second-hand clothes (mitumba).

“Sasa huyu bwana kitendawili anapigana na mitumba anasema hataki mitumba. Niwaulize kama huyu bwana kitendawili angekuwa nguo, si tayari angekuwa ashakuwa mtumba?” Ruto posed amid cheers from supporters.

While chiding Raila’s KSh 6k monthly stipends to the unemployed, the second in command said he was the best bet capable of solving the plight of the majority of Kenyans through the creation of jobs.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will invest at least KSh 200 billion in the housing, agro-processing, and manufacturing sectors in a bid to build the economy and create jobs.

“The problem of jobs can only be addressed by establishing income generating projects, industries, and supporting young entrepreneurs,” Ruto said.

