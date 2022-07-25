Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has challenged Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for a national debate on matters of land grabbing.

This comes after Raila chickened out of the Tuesday debate with Ruto.

Speaking yesterday during Kenya Kwanza’s Mega rally at the historic Kapkatet grounds in Kericho County, Rigathi laughed off the decision by Raila to snub Tuesday’s debate, claiming the Azimio candidate had sensed defeat on matters that were to be discussed at the podium.

Gachagua challenged Raila and Uhuru for a national debate to discuss the issue of land grabbing since 1963 when Kenya got independence.

“I have also seen Raila talking about land grabbing in Mombasa. We would like to invite you to a land grabbing conference to discuss this issue so that the people of Kenya can know who has grabbed land from them from 1963 to date…it will be a very interesting and informative conversation for the people of Kenya. We should have this debate as early as tomorrow, the day after, or next week,” stated Gachagua.

At the same time, Gachagu told off Odinga’s team, stating they have never objected to any discussion touching on corruption in Kenya.

According to the Mathira MP, a debate should also arrange for them to discuss corruption in the country.

He said they are ready to debate the cause of corruption, including State capture and conflict of interests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.