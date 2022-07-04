Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President has broken his silence on the leaked audio in which he was heard narrating how he almost slapped his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in 2017.

While blasting the Azimio la Umoja team for playing the recording in public, Ruto maintained he had to force Uhuru to participate in the repeat polls and had no apologies to make for doing what he did.

According to Ruto, there is no way he would have let Uhuru give up the presidency after they toiled tooth and nail to get it.

“Ati mnarecord Ruto alimskuma President Uhuru sijui namna gani, kwani mlitaka President Uhuru awache kiti ambayo sisi tuliamka saa kumi asubuhi kumchagua ili awe Rais? Awache kiti tulikuwa tumemtafutia, awachie mtu wa kitendawili? Atakama nilimlazimisha awe Rais, iko makosa?” he said.

While addressing the elders, Ruto stated that he nearly slapped his boss for hinting that he would not participate in the 2017 repeat elections – a decision that would have handed the opposition the victory, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

