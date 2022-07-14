Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has confirmed the worst after admitting that he has anger issues.

This is after cases of him in a near fist fight with other leaders have been reported lately; a move that has prompted Azimio leaders to urge Kenyans to shun him come August because of his temper.

Ruto is on record threatening to slap President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017. He is also accused of threatening to slap Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i.

And yesterday, Ruto lost his temper after a man interrupted his meeting in Vihiga County, threatening to beat the hell out of him.

But speaking in Kisii County yesterday, Ruto defended his public display of anger, saying his purported anger was because the country is headed in the wrong direction.

He said the current plight that Kenyans are facing, including the tough economic times cannot make someone be happy.

“They are saying that I am angry, I want to tell Raila’s team, you are not angry because you do not understand the problems Kenyans are going through.”

“Many Kenyans sleep hungry, that is not something to be happy about and that is why some of us are concerned. Stop telling us that we are angry, of course, we are angry with what is going on in the country,” Ruto said.

He told Raila Odinga and his Azimio allies to concentrate on selling their manifesto instead of talking about who is angry and who is not.

“I want to tell our competitors, let us not talk about who is angry and who is not, what is going on in Kenya is serious, the people of Kenya cannot afford food, and the price of basic commodities has gone up,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.