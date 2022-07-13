Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Q’orianka Kilcher, an actress who appeared on ‘Yellowstone’ has been charged with insurance fraud by US officials.

Kilcher is accused of fradululently collecting disability benefits for over 2 years, amounting to tens of thousands. She was slapped with 2 felony counts of workers’ comp insurance fraud after an investigation by the California Department of Insurance.

TMZ reported that the agency said Kilcher started making claims back in 2019, and allegedly raked in north of $90,000 in disability benefits.

Kilcher was said to have reported a work-related neck and shoulder injury she allegedly suffered in October 2018 while filming ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold,’ for which they say she sought treatment a few times that year.

She however stopped and started back up again a year later, when she apparently told her doctor the pain had returned and she wasn’t able to work due to the neck pain.

The department however countered this and also pointed out that she had been working right before she told the doctor the pain was too severe to do her job, filming ‘Yellowstone’ between July and October of 2019.

According to records, she started getting benefits just 5 days after last working on the show. It was also alleged that she continued collecting disability money until September 2021, amassing a total of $96,838.

Kilcher, whose big break came as Pocahontas in 2005’s “The New World”, turned herself in and was arraigned this past May.