Sunday, July 10, 2022 – On Saturday, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua hosted an event dubbed ‘ 1 Million Women for Martha’ at the Catholic University of East Africa in Karen to rally women behind her candidature.

The event was attended by hundreds of women mainly from Nairobi.

Some women were left stranded after the event after Martha Karua reportedly refused to give them money to cater for their transport back home.

The women from Huruma were captured on camera begging a motorist for a lift while chanting Ruto’s slogans.

They called out Martha Karua for leaving them stranded and vowed to vote for Ruto to punish her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.