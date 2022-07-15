Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation has stated that women in the health care sector earn, on the average, 24 per cent less than men.

The report, which is the world’s most comprehensive analysis on gender pay inequities in health, finds a raw gender pay gap of approximately 20 percentage points which jumps to 24 percentage points when accounting for factors such as age, education, and working time.

The report says women are underpaid for their labour market attributes when compared to men in the same industry.

It says women account for 67 per cent of health and care workers worldwide. It also finds that wages in the health and care sector tend to be lower overall when compared with other economic sectors.

The report adds that wages are often lower in economic sectors where women are predominant.

“The gender pay gap in the health and care sector: a global analysis in the time of COVID-19 finds that, even with the COVID-19 pandemic and the crucial role played by health and care workers, there were only marginal improvements in pay equality between 2019 and 2020.

“It also finds a wide variation in gender pay gaps in different countries, suggesting that pay gaps in the sector are not inevitable and that more can be done to close these gaps. Within countries, gender pay gaps tend to be wider in higher pay categories, where men are over-represented. Women are over-represented in the lower pay categories,” a press release by the WHO stated.

The report says that the reasons why women are less paid than men with similar labour market profiles in the health and care sector across the world remain, to a large extent, unexplained by labour market factors.

According to the Director of Conditions of Work and Equality Department at the International Labour Organisation, Manuela Tomei “The health and care sector has endured low pay in general, stubbornly large gender pay gaps, and very demanding working conditions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic clearly exposed this situation while also demonstrating how vital the sector and its workers are in keeping families, societies and economies going.

“There will be no inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery without a stronger health and care sector. We cannot have better-quality health and care services without better and fairer working conditions, including fairer wages, for health and care workers, the majority of whom are women.

“The time has arrived for decisive policy action, including the necessary policy dialogue between institutions. We hope this detailed and authoritative report will help stimulate the dialogue and action needed to create this.”