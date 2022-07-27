Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – It was not a lucky day for two women who are fond of shoplifting in supermarkets after they were caught red-handed stealing and taught a lesson that they will never forget.

They had gone to a supermarket posing as customers, not knowing that they were being monitored on CCTV.

The supermarket attendants busted the shameless women hiding stolen items in their clothes and whipped them mercilessly.

The hapless women were seen in the viral videos wailing and begging for mercy like toddlers.

However, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the videos.

Shoplifting gone terribly wrong. pic.twitter.com/AUGu7WoFtk — Patrick Mukasa (@pmukasaofficial) July 26, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.