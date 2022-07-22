Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – A stepmom has been captured after three years on the run on suspicion of murdering her millionaire husband, his son and daughter after she was removed from a will over an alleged affair with her stepson and a colleague.

Berenice Alanís was apprehended Wednesday, July 20, at a hotel in the Mexican resort town of Acapulco.

The capture was made possible by an alert guest, who had recognized her face from wanted posters, Telediario news network reported.

The person recorded Alanís’ movements on a phone and alerted the police.

According to Mail Online, authorities said Alanís reportedly hired the assassins who walked into the Mexico City gym owned by her husband Jacobo Quesada, 51, and executed him along with his son Jacobo Quesada Jr., 25, and daughter Patricia Quesada, 24, on April 5, 2019.

Alanís was taken into custody several days after the triple murder but was released by a judge on bail, only to then flee.

She was reportedly spotted in the cities of Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero, and Las Vegas while evading capture.

Alanís was hired in 2003 by Jacobo Quesada as part of the cleaning crew at the gym before they started dating. He then abandoned his wife, Patricia Arellano, and married Alanís.

It is unclear when they began dating and when he left his wife for Alanís.

Jacobo Quesada and his children made her a part of the family and took her on vacations, including a visit to New York where they went shopping and attended a New York Yankees game.

According to the report, he sought an end to the relationship in late 2018 after he had discovered Alanís was cheating on him and sleeping with Jacobo Quesada Jr. and a gym employee.

The night of the murder, Jacobo Quesada was with his children inside an office at the gym when Alanís arrived to exercise.

Alanís asked the front desk attendant for help with a workout routine. The killers then walked through the entrance and headed toward the office where they gunned down Quesada and his children.

Investigators became suspicious of Alanís’ activities after she took his fleet of luxury vehicles, including two Corvettes, and changed the name of all the titles before selling them off in 2019.

A judge approved a warrant for her arrest on December 20, 2019, after prosecutors showed evidence that Alanís had planned out the murder because she was cut out of the will and her husband’s $20 million fortune.