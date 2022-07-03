Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – A woman was arrested on Sunday, July 3, for allegedly killing her husband in Kitale village, Trans Nzoia County, Kenya, following disagreement over Sh100.

The 29-year-old woman is alleged to have attacked and stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife for allegedly using the Sh100 meant for food to buy cigarettes.

Matisi Nyumba Kumi official, Paul Ngoya Barasa, who confirmed the incident, said the woman escaped lynching from members of the public following the incident.

“I was heading to Miti Mbili area when I saw a mob beating up the woman who had allegedly stabbed her husband using a kitchen knife,” he said.

The victim, who had received first aid at a local dispensary, was later pronounced dead on arrival at Kitale County Hospital.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga also confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The woman rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and tried to stab her child, but the husband blocked her. Unfortunately, she ended up stabbing him in the chest,” Ms Wesonga said.

She appealed to Kenyans to find better ways of solving domestic disputes.

“Despite living in tough economic times, Kenyans should find reasonable ways to solve their conflicts instead of taking the law into their own hands,” she said.

The woman is being held at Matisi Police Station awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

The man’s body was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.