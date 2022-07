Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – A disappointed customer has shared photos of the dress she ordered and what was delivered to her.

She expected a short orange dress with a fitted bodice and flared from the waist.

However, what she got didn’t fit her exactly as it did the model she saw it on.

She took to TikTok to share photos.

See below.