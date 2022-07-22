Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Rapper and record label executive, Snoop Dogg is once again facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her, attaching fresh accusations, months after she withdrew lawsuits against the rapper.

The alleged victim (identified only as Jane Doe) sued snoop Dogg in February, claiming he forced her to perform oral sex on him at his recording studio in 2013. The lawsuit, which Snoop’s team dismissed as “meritless” and “extortive,” was voluntarily dismissed in April.

But in another turn of events, the woman and her legal team resubmitted the lawsuit at a California district court on Wednesday, July 20, according to Rolling Stone. It includes the original sexual assault and sexual battery allegations, as well as fresh defamation claims.

The woman claims Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus Jr.) intended to “threaten, intimidate and coerce [her] into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation” via a thinly-veiled Instagram post addressing the original lawsuit.

“Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up,” he wrote in the post.

The revived lawsuit also claims Snoop threatened to “pursue a malicious prosecution action” against the woman for “tens of millions of dollars” in retaliation. Further “scaring” and “intimidating” her, he allegedly gave his spokesperson permission to reveal her identity in a statement issued after the initial filing.

The woman’s sexual assault lawsuit stems from an encounter with Snoop Dogg and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan following the rapper’s show in Anaheim, California in 2013. The woman claims Juan gave her a ride home from the concert and forced his penis into her mouth when she awoke on his couch.

She claimed that Juan then took her to Snoop’s studio to audition to be one of the “weather girls” for his GGN YouTube series. When the woman went to the bathroom, Snoop walked in, “standing with his crotch in Plaintiff’s face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet” and allegedly forced her to give him oral sex.

In March, the 50-year-old rapper and his legal team filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the woman failed to state a legitimate claim against him under federal rules of civil procedure and provided “virtually no supporting facts.”