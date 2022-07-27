Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – A woman has fallen 100ft to her death from a mountain in Italy where she was hiking with her husband.

The 56-year-old British hiker and her husband had been hiking on the Santner via Ferrata (iron path) in the Dolomites in northern Italy when she suddenly lost her balance.

The accident occurred shortly before 2pm local time, when they were around three-quarters of the way to the Santner refuge on the Catinaccio, in South Tyrol.

The via Ferrata is a mountainous path of fixed ropes, ladders and rungs as an aid to crossing otherwise tricky and steep rocky terrain.

Her body was recovered by an emergency helicopter.

This is not the first time someone has died while hiking along the treacherous hiking path.

Last week, a 55-year-old Italian tourist died when he lost his grip and plunged 40 metres to his death on the via Ferrata.

A week earlier, again on the Catinaccio, a young man lost his life falling from the Laurenzi via Ferrata.