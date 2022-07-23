Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 July 2022 – A woman’s safari park proposal went horribly wrong when a giraffe hurt her in the middle of the proposal.

Montserrat Cox was engaging in a wildlife animal safari when her unnamed partner got down on bended knee to propose to her.

A giraffe close to her moved in too close, head-butting the bride-to-be.

She posted the hilarious video online with the caption:

“Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days — but still the best proposal ever.”

Viewers suggested that the painful proposal was a bad omen and Cox responded to set the record straight.

She wrote in the comment section: “No friends; It’s not a sign of anything. We have been very happy together for 7 years. The giraffe was just being a giraffe.”

Watch the video below.