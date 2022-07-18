Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – An elderly woman lost her life over the weekend after being attacked by two alligators when she fell into a pond near her home in Englewood, Florida.

The incident occurred at a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, south of Sarasota, Sarasota sheriff’s officials said.

The woman, who was not identified and whose age was not released, was observed falling into a pond along the golf course near her home and struggling to stay afloat, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water,” deputies said, per ABC News.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a death investigation was launched at the golf course following the incident.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Doug Foote, the general manager of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, said, “This is a tragic situation, and we are deeply saddened that it happened. Our hearts go out to the family members and friends affected by this loss, and we offer our deepest condolences.”

He added: “There is an ongoing investigation into details of what happened, and we are working with authorities to provide any information we have.”

Officials said that the alligators have since been removed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to ABC News.

One of the alligators was eight feet, 10 inches long, while the other was seven feet, seven inches long, the agency said, per the outlet.

In a statement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is still unknown, however, if the specific alligators were the ones involved in the fatal incident. They added that there are currently no plans to remove any additional alligators from the area at this time.

“The FWC and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be working jointly on this investigation until cause of death is determined by the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the agency said, per ABC News.