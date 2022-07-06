Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 July 2022 – A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to celebrate her husband after he patiently waited for her in the friendzone for over 25 years.

She claims that she was trying to test whether he was the right man for her and that’s why it took long before they exchanged vows.

She made the post while commemorating their first anniversary.

“To the man who sat patiently in the friendzone for over 25 years waiting for me to see that he was the one I was looking for all along. The man that redefined love and true happiness for me and I could not love him more. Happy 1 year anniversary babe,” she wrote.

Below are photos of the couple.

