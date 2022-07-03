Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – A woman who flashed a gun before attempting to make her way into Diddy’s BET after-party was arrested outside the mogul’s house.

LAPD sources told TMZ that the woman was in her car near Diddy’s house and a security checkpoint for the event very early Monday morning, and got pissed off that other cars weren’t clearing out of her way fast enough. She reportedly pulled out the weapon and waved it at folks she believed to be causing the delay.

After police officers were called in, they found the 30-year-old woman had already been detained by Diddy’s security team. Cops searched her car and found a loaded handgun.

It was also gathered that the woman was not invited to the party, and more importantly never made her way inside the event. She was reportedly trying to make her way past the first security checkpoint when the incident occurred.

The 30-year-old woman was taken into custody and booked for possession of a loaded firearm. She has been released on her own recognizance.