Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Police in Uganda has arrested a woman identified as Tilutya Suzan for allegedly killing her 7 year old daughter, Namugaya Mercy.

The lifeless body of the girl was found dumped in a sugar cane plantation at Nkalenge village in Busede Sub County, Jinja District on Thursday, July 7.

According to local media, the 35 year old mother allegedly strangled her daughter to death and dumped her body in the plantation.

Kakira Police has arrested Tilutya for further investigations.