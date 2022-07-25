Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has criticized Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi for betraying his benefactor, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Murathe accused Muturi of betraying Uhuru after years of trust between the two.

Murathe explained how Uhuru helped Muturi rise through the ranks to the third most powerful position in the country.

According to Murathe, Uhuru hand-picked Muturi after he lost in a parliamentary election and made him the National Assembly Speaker.

“In 2013, Justin Muturi ran again in Siakago and lost. Uhuru won the Presidency and made him the third most powerful person in the pecking order.”

Murathe and Muturi had worked together at the Uhuru Kenyatta Center between 2008 and 2013. Uhuru had also picked him as the Minority Whip in the 9th Parliament when KANU was the official opposition party.

In 2013, Uhuru endorsed Muturi as his preferred Speaker in the 11th Parliament. Muturi rode on the overwhelming numbers of the Jubilee coalition to win the seat.

However, Muturi has fallen out with his former ally after switching allegiance to William Ruto.

He is currently campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza alliance while Uhuru is leading the Azimio la Umoja campaigns albeit silently.

