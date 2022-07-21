Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Ford Kenya Leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has warned Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to avoid debating Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto at all cost to avoid further embarrassment like what happened in the running mates’ debate where Rigathi Gachagua skinned Martha Karua alive.

Speaking in Kibra Constituency yesterday, Wetangula warned Raila to prepare for another embarrassing defeat in the hands of DP Ruto.

According to the Bungoma Senator, Ruto will take on Raila just like Gachagua did to Karua.

Wetangula, who is a co-principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, said Ruto will head into the debate carrying ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s economics as well as the interests of the majority of the Kenyan hustlers.

Besides, he will personally equip Ruto with his eloquent English as well as his sharp legal mind.

“Chief hustler atakuja kwa debate amebeba economics ya Musalia, sheria na kizungu ya Wetang’ula, interest ya mahutsler (Our chief hustler will come equipped with economics from Musalia Mudavadi, fluent English from Wetangula, interests of hustlers and those of all Kenyans) … you will see how he will peel Raila like an onion,” Wetangula said.

The debate comes just days after their 2022 running mates Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua faced off on Tuesday at the Catholic University East Africa (CUEA) main campus in Nairobi.

In the debate, Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, displayed the sharp debating skills that saw him ranked best in most random exit opinion polls conducted shortly after the debate ended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.