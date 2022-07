Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Wilson has taken to Twitter to narrate how his uncle lost everything after he married a 45-year-old single mother of a 6-year-old boy.

They met at Kenyatta National Hospital where they both work.

Wilson’s thread is a must-read for all men.

After God and hot porridge, fear single mothers.

Read the full thread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.