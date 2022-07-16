Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 16 July 2022 – Willy Paul reportedly lost his iPhone to a daughter of a famous Vioja Mahakamani actor.

She reportedly came to his house in the company of his close friends and made away with the phone.

The controversial singer claims he has CCTV footage that captured the actor’s daughter stealing his phone.

He has threatened to release the footage if she fails to return the phone by the end of today.

He warned her that it will be an embarrassment to her father if he posts the footage on social media.

Below is a screenshot of Willy Paul’s post.

