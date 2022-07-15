Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Kevin Hart has provided update about Will Smith after he stepped away from the public scene since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor explained that his friend is still ‘apologetic’ after attacking Chris Rock on stage over an insensitive joke the comedian made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but is ready to ‘move forward’ and not dwell on the past.

‘Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,’ Kevin told Entertainment Tonight.

After the incident, Smith went to India for spiritual healing, it was claimed, and has not been seen much since.

It is not known if he’s reached out to Rock, who is currently rumored to be dating actress Lake Bell after they were seen holding hands in Croatia.

”People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.’ Kevin said

Kevin is also friendly with Chris and hopes the pair can put their differences behind them.

He said: ‘I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it.

‘I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.

‘I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.’

Will, who has been married to Jada since 1997 – previously described his behavior at the Oscars as ‘shocking, painful, and inexcusable’.

As a result of his actions, the Men in Black actor resigned from the Academy after issuing an apology.

He said: ‘My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced the ‘King Richard’ actor would be banned from attending any of their events, both virtually and in person, for 10 years.