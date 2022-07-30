Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 July 2022 – Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith has apologized directly to the comedian Chris Rock that he was “deeply remorseful” over his behavior.

Recall the actor made headlines when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony for making a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, not knowing that she suffers from a medical condition namely alopecia.

Despite the slapping incident, Smith went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard that night, but he did not apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech.

On Friday, July 29, the actor shared the video, answering questions about the incident at the award. He then apologizes to Rock as he addresses why he didn’t apologize during his acceptance speech for best actor.

“I was fogged out by that point,” Smith says. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He also extended his apologies to Rock’s mother, Rose Rock, and brother Tony Rock for his behavior.

‘I just didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.’

Smith said his wife Jada did not instruct him to slap Rock, and that he takes full responsibility for what happened.

‘I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment. I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.

‘There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.’ Watch the video below