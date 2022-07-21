Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – An army captain returned home from an overseas posting to find a giant banner accusing him of having an affair.

Pictures shared on social media show the sign on the side of a house with balloons and the man’s alleged crimes written on a banner.

His scorned wife claimed the Royal Army Medical Corps officer cheated on her with a United Nations official while he was in war-torn Somalia.

The banner reads: “Hello, my name is Captain [surname]. I went on tour to Somalia and had an affair with [name] who works for the UN.”

It adds: “I kicked my wife out of our house and rendered her homeless, unemployed and broken.”

The banner, which features a picture of the soldier in uniform holding a dog, also mocks the Army’s leadership code about integrity being key to an officer’s role.

It says: “I lack moral courage, discipline, respect for others, integrity, loyalty, selfless commitment.”

The couple’s house is believed to be on a married quarters estate in Colchester, Essex.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are aware of a social media post which makes allegations against a service person.

“This matter is under investigation.”

The couple has not been named.