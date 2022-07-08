Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, 9, confronted the paparazzi taking pictures of her in Paris.

North is currently in Paris to support her mother’s runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.

She visited the restaurant, Ferdi, with her friend Ryan Romulus, Kardashian’s cousin Cici Bussey, and Kim Kardashian.

Photographers gathered outside to get photos of them as they ate dinner.

As they leave the building after dinner, North confronted the photographers.

“Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked.

A voice can be heard saying: “We love you. Because you’re so famous. We love you, North.”

