Friday, July 8, 2022 – With exactly one month to the August 9th General Election, politicians have panicked and are using all tactics in the book to ensure they make it to the ballot.

This was revealed by the commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Abdi Guliye, who revealed that some politicians have even resorted to unorthodox means to make their cases.

According to Guliye, some politicians have secretly been seeking favors from the commission at night against their opponents while during the day they are the loudest in attacking and vilifying the same commission.

“From my six years of experience at the commission politicians are liars. During the day, they will call for credible elections in public but at night they will ask you to help them. They do not mean what they say.”

“In these times we have to self-isolate because if you meet a politician, you become the news,” he advised.

At the same time, Guliye described Kenyan politicians as academic dwarfs with low IQ levels based on the academic certificates they submitted for clearance.

His remarks elicited a huge debate with some agreeing with his bold remarks while others, accusing him of having a contemptuous attitude towards stakeholders in the election where he is supposed to ensure fairness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.