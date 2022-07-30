Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Kenyans woke up to a huge billboard in Nairobi on Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s court order to surrender Sh200 million to the state.

The yellow billboard on Thika Road screams, “Freedom is coming, 200 million recovered”.

The photo shows Gachagua carrying the loot in a sack and apparently returning it to the government as ordered by the court.

However, it is unclear who put up the billboard that will most likely deal a huge blow to the UDA presidential candidate William Ruto’s campaign.

It follows a court order this week ordering Gachagua to surrender Sh200 million whose source he failed to explain in a corruption investigation.

Gachagua has vowed to appeal the order, saying it was politically motivated.

According to the Mathira MP, the judgment was an attempt to interfere with his upward political trajectory as a running in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“The judgment was hastily rushed ten days before the elections in a futile attempt to undermine my candidature in the coming elections and dent my sterling performance in the running mates debate last week,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.