Friday, July 15, 2022 – A white woman who attacked a Staff at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana has been arrested.

In a statement issued by Ghana Airports Company Limited over the incident, it was disclosed that the lady whose identity is yet to be revealed has been arrested by the Ghana Police and is now in their custody.

Giving more details on the incident, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said the attendant clamped her vehicle after she refused to move.

The lady who got enraged by this got down from her car, removed the clamp and threw it at the car park attendant, injuring him in the process.

Watch a video from the scene below…