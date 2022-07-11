Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 7, 2022 – Last week, Mathare parliamentary aspirant Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias Bahati alleged that he was offered money to the tune of Sh 50 million to drop his parliamentary bid in the August 9, General Election.

This was after ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna revealed that the Singer will be dropping out of the Mathare parliamentary contest in favor of ODM candidate Antony Oluoch.

While Sifuna said that Bahati was too weak to win, the machozi hitmaker accused the ODM Secretary-general of receiving a KSh 3 million bribe from Oluoch so as to confuse his supporters.

Sifuna has dismissed the claims, saying that nobody can waste such a huge amount on someone who was going to lose anyway.

“If there is somebody somewhere with Sh 50 million to offer Bahati, that person is not normal. For what purpose?” Sifuna posed.

Sifuna, who recently traded barbs with the singer, jokingly said he can only offer Bahati Sh 200 for a handkerchief to wipe his tears.

“I can only take Sh 200 I buy for him a handkerchief because of his tears and maybe I pay his one-year salon cost. There is nothing more to offer him,” Sifuna said.

