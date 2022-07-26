Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o has stated that making new Disney movie, ‘Wakanda Forever’ was “Therapeutic” for her after the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Last week, Marvel announced that its new Black panther sequel, ‘Wakanda Forever’ would be in theaters from Nov. 11. The new movie pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the lead actor of the 2018 hit Black Panther who died in August 2020 after an undisclosed battle with colon cancer.

In her Comic-Con conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Lupita who starred in both films expressed her continuing grief:

“When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them.”

Lupita says she’s grateful that the world will soon get to experience the new film following a trying few years for the film’s team.

“It’s been a doozy of a few years for everybody,” Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, told the Hollywood Reporter

“For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”

“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” she shared. “It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

When asked about the pivotal moment in the trailer that teases someone else donning the Black Panther suit, Nyong’o played it coy. “Don’t you just love a good secret?” she demurred.