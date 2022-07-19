Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – Police officers in Nakuru recovered military tactical gear from a rented house in the Pangani area.

Police officers led by the area County Commander, Peter Mwanzo, raided the house after getting intelligence reports and recovered 2 military cap peaks, 3 jungle shirts, 1 pair of jungle trousers, 2 jungle carrier bags, 1 webbing (58) straps and 4 pouch straps.

Additionally, the team recovered 1 ground sheet, 4 ground sheet carriers, and side pouches among other items.

The military gears reportedly belong to the dreaded Confirm Gang that has been carrying out criminal activities in Nakuru.

The gang is suspected to be financed by Ruto’s allies, Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati Member of Parliament) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East MP)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.