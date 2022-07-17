Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



What are the Gambling Regulations in Kenya?

Kenya not only allows gambling as an activity but was also one of the first African countries to legalize all kinds of betting and slot machines almost 60 years ago. The Betting, Lotteries, and Gambling Act of 1966 made gambling legal, though it has taken off in the last few years.

With 45 million inhabitants, Kenya boasts one of the continent’s most developed economies. This is a highly underdeveloped nation where over 20% of people survive on not more than $1.25 per day.

It is already against the law for anybody under 18 to gamble, and you must be at least 16 years old to purchase a lottery ticket. However, the government said it would soon pass new legislation to better safeguard its residents in this regard, particularly the younger ones.

The New Gambling Act of 2020

It is crucial to remember that, following statements, gaming will continue to be lawful under the new Gambling Act of 2020. Additionally, the gambling tax will remain the same; however, there will be a new tax of 35% on marketing for gaming. The tax on jackpot wins will stay at 20%, while the internet gambling licensing fee and the land-based casino license fee would increase to 100 million shillings (about 900.000 EUR).

The government wants to make it illegal for betting companies to advertise on social media. They also want to make it illegal to advertise gambling outside and between 6 am and 10 pm. In their statement, the Betting Control and Licensing Board said the following:

A warning statement regarding the harmful effects of gambling, particularly its addictiveness, must be included in any type of gambling advertising, and the board must authorize it. The caution message must also take up one-third of the advertisement and use the same font.

Celebrities won’t be permitted to promote gambling either. As a result, football players like Dennis Oliech and McDonald Mariga won’t appear in any other betting advertising.

Online Gambling

Kenya also permits online legal gaming. Online gambling was a governmental monopoly until recently, controlled by the business Betkenya.com. While betting laws permit online casino gaming, for instance, no operator is currently willing to sell slot machines in Kenya. This firm has discontinued operations.

Given the abundance of international online casinos, Kenyan gamers have many possibilities. The government does not censor websites that accept wagers from players in Kenya; however, it has started to provide licenses to online bookmakers. Choosing the best online casino or sports betting site could be challenging.

All of the government’s activities that have previously been described are an extension of past initiatives in this area. The government has previously issued warnings on the nation’s detrimental impacts of unrestricted gambling and attributed the spike in violent crimes to excessive gaming.

Parimatch online andar bahar is the best site if you want to play for real money. It’s a big and popular betting site with the best odds and popular online cards for online social gaming.

National Gaming Authority

The National Gaming Authority—a new regulatory body that will take over from the Betting and Licensing Control Board—will be established under the new legislation. It will also create the Gaming Appeals Tribunal, which will handle gaming cases.

Gambling taxes were increased to 35% in 2018 before being reduced to 15%. The new measure will maintain the 15% tax rate, and as of yet, it does not refer to the 20% tax levied on player profits in 2018.

This new rule would limit the lowest betting limit to Sg50 to deter kids from gambling since, as we have noted, there are rising worries about Kenyans acquiring harmful gambling addictions. Additionally, all international operators will be obliged to set up physical presences and server bases inside the nation.

As of 2019, gaming operators embrace mobile money services as a legitimate payment. This is important given that over 58 million mobile payment consumers are in Kenya. That’s four million greater than Kenya’s total population! Mobile sports betting dominates the gaming business in Kenya.

The Lottery

The new law also calls for creating Kenya’s first-ever national lottery system. A bidding procedure would be used to choose the operator, with the winning bidder given a seven-year operating permit. Lottery winners may receive 45% of total earnings, with the remaining 20% going toward the lottery’s administrative expenses and the remaining 20% going to its agents and shops. The National Lottery Trust Fund will disperse the funds to other charities.

Final Thought

As a leisure and amusement source, gambling offers society several advantages. The Act and the Betting regulate and license gambling establishments, levy and collect gambling-related taxes, and permit public lotteries in Kenya.

Individuals from all walks of life want to be able to do anything they want with their own money, including the ability to enjoy their freedom. You can check out a company like Parimatch online to find the best odds.