Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop confusing his role as the chairman of Raila Odinga’s Azimio as his duties as the Head of State.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza rally, Ruto told Uhuru not to allow his role in Azimio to interfere with the credibility of the August General Election.

He called on the president to serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of his role in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“We know you are also the chairman of Azimio, please don’t confuse your duties as the chair of Azimio, and your duties as the president of Kenya,” Ruto said.

The former Eldoret North MP said the Head of State was free to campaign for his ‘project’ but must ensure Kenyans have a free, fair and democratic election.

“As the president of Kenya, you have to serve all Kenyans equally, you can support your project as the chairman of Azimio but you must always remember that you have a duty to the 50 million people of Kenya to guarantee their security and the security of the elections so that Kenyans can make their choices in a free fair and democratic manner,” he said.

At the same time, the DP asked Uhuru not to allow the security agencies to intimidate the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August poll.

“Please we want to ask you do not allow the security agencies, people who have with a sinister motive to intimidate or blackmail the IEBC or to undermine the election of August 9,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.