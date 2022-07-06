Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, has responded to allegations that he struck a deal with a Greek company, Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA Holdings, which was contracted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to print ballot papers for the August 9 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wetangula – who is one of Kenya Kwanza Principals – dispelled the allegations linking him to the Greek company which was awarded a tender valued at Ksh3 billion.

The Greek company was in October 2021 awarded the tender to supply and deliver ballot papers, a printed register of voters, statutory election result declaration forms, and election result declaration forms.

Wetangula dismissed claims that he met the firm’s officials to manipulate the August 9 poll results.

“If any letters were written on letterheads indicating they are from the Bungoma Senator’s office, they must be forgeries. I have never written such letters. I do not, and I repeat, I do not know the three foreigners being referred to,” his statement read in part.

He argued that linking him to the Greek company is malicious and is aimed at diverting the Commission’s need to address other electoral issues.

“The malicious story is simply a diversion from real election issues of fighting corruption, high cost of living, debt burden, state capture, glaring conflicts of interest in the management of public affairs, and of course our imminent and unstoppable victory come August 9,” he said.

He finally threatened court action against a local daily for publishing what he termed as lies and falsehoods.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.