Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has congratulated four Mt Kenya leaders who have stuck with Deputy President William Ruto despite being threatened by the state machinery.

Speaking at Kapkatet Grounds in Kericho on Sunday, Wetangula, who had accompanied Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders for a mega meeting, said the four leaders from Mt Kenya have stuck with DP Ruto despite losing key jobs in the parliament and being harassed by the state.

Wetangula thanked Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwa, Kiharu lawmaker, Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, and Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua.

Wetangula said the ‘four generals’ have stuck with Ruto and they have even put their lives on the line in defense of the second in command.

“It is Ruto who made Uhuru President in 2013, 2017 and event during the 2017 repeat polls. As leaders, we value trust and loyalty. We have seen how Uhuru tried to isolate Ruto and even do away with his friends, but there are four leaders who have stood out; Alice Wahome, Nyoro, Ichungwah and Gachagua,” Wetangula who is also Ford Kenya party leader stated.

Wetangula added that he and Mudavadi, and others who have joined hands with Ruto did see a bright future, calling upon the residents to ensure that they are part of the winning team in August.

