Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula has dismissed a claim by Bungoma County Governor, Wycliffe Wangamati that he wanted him to buy a chopper using county funds.

In February this year, Tongaren Member of Parliament, Dr. Eseli Simiyu said Wetangula fell out with Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and his predecessor Ken Lusaka after they refused to buy him a helicopter as he demanded.

“Wetangula and Wangamati fell out because he wanted Wangamati to get him a helicopter. He said all the other presidential candidates have helicopters so he also wanted one. That is what he also told Trans Nzoia Governor,” Eseli claimed.

But speaking on Tuesday while campaigning for Kenya Kwanza Alliance in Bungoma County, Wetangula said he already owns a chopper and it is operating in Tanzania and he doesn’t need another one.

“I hear that they (Wangamati and his team) insulted me from this place saying that I had ordered them to buy me a plane. They however don’t even know the price of a plane (helicopter).

A helicopter is not a big deal. I have a helicopter but it’s on contract in Tanzania. If I so wish, I can bring it here so that I may be able to use it in rallies. Planes are very trivial matters and I’ve been a lawyer for 30 years. A plane and a helicopter for that matter is only 300 million shillings. Yes, it’s only 300 million shillings. Surely, where I am today, can’t I afford that? Can’t I really afford that?” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.