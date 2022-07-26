Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – United Democratic Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant for Westlands parliamentary seat, Nelson Havi, has responded to claims that he could be supporting the Azimio la Umoja coalition after being spotted donning Raila Odinga’s branded merchandise.

In a statement on Monday, Havi wittingly stated that the ‘R’ in the cap was subject to interpretation based on the person adorning the item.

According to Havi, ‘R’ symbolised Ruto and not Raila.

“Men and women between 19 and 35 years, you are 8.8 Million registered voters in number and 39 percent of the voting block. Exercise your right to vote wisely. Vote for Dr. William Ruto for President and Nelson Havi for MP, Westlands. Just add ‘uto’ to the ‘R’. Don’t bury the cow with its milk,” he wrote in a statement.

While speaking to Vybez Radio, Havi noted that Raila Odinga’s Campaign Spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua gifted him the cap which he opted to keep as a souvenir.

At the same time, the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President urged Raila to attend the much-hyped presidential debate slated for Tuesday (today).

He noted that pulling out of the debate would be detrimental to his campaign and would rid Kenyans of the chance of listening keenly to the ideologies brought forth by the Azimio regime.

“The difference between Raila and I is based on ideologies. As a lawyer, I beseech my good friend, James Orengo to advise Raila not to pull out of the presidential debate as he will lack an opportunity to address the public on dire issues affecting the country,” Havi stated.

Past stunts by the former LSK boss have left many Kenyans wondering if the vocal lawyer secretly supports the Azimio camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.