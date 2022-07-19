Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Trouble is brewing in the Kenya Kwanza alliance after Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi’s camp warned the United Democratic Alliance side and presidential flag bearer, William Ruto, that they risk losing the presidential race to Azimio candidate Raila Odinga if they do not change tactics.

According to reliable sources, the Mudavadi camp is feeling isolated just like other parties associated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as the UDA of Ruto plays big-boy political syndrome, bullying other outfits as if they have no value but only hanging on UDA for political survival.

Sources intimated that Kenya Kwanza support parties have not seconded personnel to Ruto’s official campaign secretariat and they are in the darkness of what is happening.

Instead, the Hustler Secretariat is being controlled by UDA officials and not much is known of what is happening.

A source within Mudavadi’s camp based at MM Centre Riverside Nairobi told us, that all is not well as the party leader feels betrayed after Ruto picked Turkana governor Joesph Nanok as head of his campaign secretariat.

Nanok is known for his militant style and prefers dealing with only UDA faces.

Many had expected Ruto to pick a seasoned personality with national appeal and one from outside Rift Valley as his head of secretariat.

Mudavadi is said to be annoyed by Ruto that he has been missing from his rallies lately.

He is reading political mischief in Kenya Kwanza just like Amason Kingi and Moses Kuria.

