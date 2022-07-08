Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has all the reasons to be worried ahead of the much anticipated August 9th General Election.

This is after Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe revealed the shocker that awaits the DP come August.

Speaking during an interview, Murathe let the cat of out the bag, revealing what President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto did to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2017.

According to Murathe, Uhuru has already released his machinery to ensure they destroy Ruto completely before August.

While defending the zooming policy, Murathe revealed that the only reason Jubilee was able to make massive gains in Western Kenya and scoop 7 seats in the region, which was considered NASA stronghold, in 2017 was due to intra-party rivalry within Raila’s camp.

He noted that in many instances, Raila, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula would all field candidates, which was a gain for Jubilee because it worked to divide NASA votes. And come 2022, Azimio is following the same script Jubilee used to destroy NASA, only this time around, they are using it to destroy Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.