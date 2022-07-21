Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Siaya County Senator, James Orengo, has said the Azimio government will prosecute Deputy President William Ruto over a series of corruption scandals he has been engaged in since he was appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy in 2013.

Speaking in Boru, Siaya County on Thursday, Orengo, who also doubles as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lawyer, stated that Ruto will be subjected to investigations if Azimio forms the government in August.

“It is us who will set up a commission of inquiry into William Ruto’s alleged involvement in corruption,” Orengo said.

The Minority Leader in the Senate further expressed confidence that Azimio would form the next administration, noting that Ruto is only powerful in 10 of the country’s 47 counties.

In addition, he cautioned Ruto‘s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, that attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family will have serious repercussions after Raila Odinga forms the government in August.

During the presidential debate on Tuesday, Gachagua hinted that if Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms the government in August, it will form a commission of inquiry to investigate how Uhuru and the Kenyatta family have been oppressing Kenyans through ‘state capture’.

