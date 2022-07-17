Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s family is feeling his absence following his demanding position as the country gets closer to the highly contested election.

Speaking during her mother’s burial yesterday, Mary Chebukati, the wife of the IEBC chair, noted that his family sees him on TV more than they interact with him.

She noted that her husband was more concerned about following the law and asked Kenyans to pray for him as the election day draws closer.

“I ask that you pray for us as a family especially now that we are in the election season because I know my husband just wants to follow the law.”

“We see him on TV more than we see him at home because of his job. Even now, I thank him for setting aside his national duties to come and mourn with us,” she noted.

Without delving into details, Mary revealed that their three children were affected by the 2017 General Election but have grown stronger since then.

“Our children were deeply affected by the last elections exercise but now they are strong, so is Chebukati. We always pray for God’s wisdom to guide him as he serves the nation,” she added.

Mary and Wafula have been together since they tied the knot in 1990 and are blessed with three children, two boys (Emmanuel and Jonathan) and a girl (Rachel).

Mary has held several positions in the past including a stint as the Chairlady of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union until 2017 when her successor, June Waweru, took over.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.