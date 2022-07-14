Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Alex Rodriguez reflected on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez when he appeared on the latest episode of iHeartMedia’s The Martha Stewart Podcast.

The 46-year-old former pro athlete revealed how he felt about his past relationship with the singer/actress.

A-Rod as he is fondly called said;

“We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that’s alive.”

He also said that he has “no regrets” about his time with Lopez. A-Rod added;

“Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life.

“You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember, as a young man praying and saying, ‘Dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that’s gonna be my number one responsibility in life.’ And it’s been the greatest gift.

“I’ve never been healthier, happier, and more grateful for the incredible life that the good Lord has given me.”

Rodriquez and Lopez first started dating in February 2017 but ended things four years later just months after the third baseman got down on one knee.

The three-time MVP is father to Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis while the “On the Floor” singer is mother to 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Mark Anthony.

Since calling it quits with Lopez, Rodriguez has been spotted packing on the PDA with Kathryne Padgett, a fitness influencer. Meanwhile, Lopez rekindled her early aughts romance with Ben Affleck, to whom she’s now engaged.